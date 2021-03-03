Advertisement

Forge Young Talent announces leadership team chair, chair-elect

Greater Topeka Partnership
Greater Topeka Partnership(GTP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Forge Young Talent has appointed its 2021 leadership team chair and chair-elect.

Forge Young Talent says it is pleased to announce that Del-Metrius Herron, a realtor with Keller Williams Realtor Partners, LLC, and Justin Moore, principal at Royal Valley USD 337, have been designated as the 2021 Forge Chair and Chair-Elect, respectively. It said the roles support its Leadership Team, which is a volunteer base that leads many of its initiatives.

“I am thrilled to have both Del-Metrius and Justin representing Forge in their new roles. I know they will elevate the organization while also helping to propel us forward in 2021 and beyond,” remarked Kelli Maydew, executive director of Forge. “The Topeka community is extremely lucky to have these two, and I am looking forward to their new visions, ideas and energy.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Missouri authorities confirm bodies found are those of missing man, two sons
Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker sits at his desk, covered in roughly 600 bananas.
Washburn Rural sent hundreds of bananas after winning State Wrestling titles
NWS says FEMA’s WEA mistakenly activated, sending tornado alert
Dr. Troy Menz was killed and his fiance and another friend injured when they were hit by a car...
National Guard doctor originally from Eskridge killed in bicycle-car crash in Florida
Pherigo ends hunger strike but plans to continue protesting in other ways

Latest News

Washburn’s Hunter Bentley was named to the all-MIAA second team. Fellow Ichabod Nuria...
Washburn’s Hunter Bentley named All-MIAA Second-Team
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Former Wildcats, Jayhawk invited to 2021 NFL Scouting Combine
Riley Co. reports 27 new COVID-19 cases
Emporia State's Turner, Downing earn All-MIAA honors
Emporia State’s Turner, Downing earn All-MIAA nods