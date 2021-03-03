Forge Young Talent announces leadership team chair, chair-elect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Forge Young Talent has appointed its 2021 leadership team chair and chair-elect.

Forge Young Talent says it is pleased to announce that Del-Metrius Herron, a realtor with Keller Williams Realtor Partners, LLC, and Justin Moore, principal at Royal Valley USD 337, have been designated as the 2021 Forge Chair and Chair-Elect, respectively. It said the roles support its Leadership Team, which is a volunteer base that leads many of its initiatives.

“I am thrilled to have both Del-Metrius and Justin representing Forge in their new roles. I know they will elevate the organization while also helping to propel us forward in 2021 and beyond,” remarked Kelli Maydew, executive director of Forge. “The Topeka community is extremely lucky to have these two, and I am looking forward to their new visions, ideas and energy.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.