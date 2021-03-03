Advertisement

Emporia State’s Turner, Downing earn All-MIAA nods

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 3, 2021
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of Emporia State senior guards have earned honors from the MIAA.

The league’s coaches selected Jumah’Ri Turner to the Second Team and named Austin Downing an honorable mention pick.

Turner ranks fifth in the MIAA in scoring with 19.1 points per game, sixth in free-throw percentage and 14th in field goal percentage. He has scored in double figures in 21 of 22 games this season, with 13 games over 20 points.

Downing is eight in the MIAA in assists (4.1 per game) and ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio. He has scored in double figures in 20 of 22 games, with a career-high 23 against Northwest Missouri State Feb. 18.

The Hornets (11-11) begin MIAA Tournament play Wednesday night against the top-seeded Bearcats.

