Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe named MIAA Player of the Year

Tre'Zure Jobe
Tre'Zure Jobe(Emporia State Athletics | Emporia State Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After leading the league in both scoring and steals, Emporia State sophomore Tre’Zure Jobe has be named the MIAA Player of the Year.

Jobe was the conference’s sole unanimous All-MIAA First Team selection and was also named to the MIAA All-Defensive Team.

ESU’s Fredricka Sheats earned All-MIAA Third-Team honors, while Karsen Schultz and Ehlaina Hartman were both named honorable mention.

Jobe is the 11th Lady Hornet to earn Player of the Year honors in the last 22 years. She leads the country in minutes played and ranks third in total steals.

The Lady Hornets (17-5) open the MIAA Tournament Wednesday night at home against Central Oklahoma.

