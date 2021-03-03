Advertisement

Dr. Anderson, other 501 staff suit up for Read Across America Week

USD 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson visited classrooms dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz for Read Across America Week
USD 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson visited classrooms dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz for Read Across America Week(wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Characters from classic childhood books visited USD 501 elementary students Wednesday morning as part of Read Across America Week.

Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, visited schools around the district with her Assistant Superintendent and Director of Elementary Education, who were dressed as Pinkalicious and Clifford the Big Red Dog. They handed out treats and bookmarks and encouraged students to keep on reading.

A virtual visit over Zoom will be held on Thursday for the remaining classes.

