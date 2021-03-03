Advertisement

Douglas Co. introduces new COVID helpline

(WHSV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County residents can now call a new helpline for COVID-19 related questions.

Douglas County says starting March 2, a new COVID-19 helpline is available for residents at 785-864-9000. It said the phone will be answered by trained staff that can help answer questions about vaccination, testing, symptoms, local health orders and other COVID-related questions. It said the helpline will be available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

“We are thrilled to be able to launch this much-needed service in the Douglas County community,” Douglas County Emergency Management Director Robert Bieniecki said. “Unified Command agencies and partners have been overwhelmed with thousands of phone calls from citizens seeking information related to COVID. The COVID Helpline will help streamline this process and help provide answers.”

According to the County, the University of Kansas has been using this number to help answer COVID-related questions since before the 2020 fall semester. It said now, KU has expanded the number of phone lines and employees available to answer calls with the help of agencies from around the county. It said these agencies include the Senior Resource Center for Douglas Co., LMH Health and Lawrence-Douglas Co. Public Health.

“We greatly appreciate KU Chancellor Doug Girod, KU Emergency Management Director Andrew Foster and their staff for their willingness to help provide this service in our community,” Bieniecki said. “They’ve been instrumental throughout the county’s COVID response and recovery efforts and this is just one example of how the university has stepped up in a big way.”

