City of Seneca delaying payment of high energy bill from February until it receives detailed information

The City of Seneca says it is delaying payment of its February electric bill until it receives...
The City of Seneca says it is delaying payment of its February electric bill until it receives a detailed explanation of the charges, according to KMZA Radio.(Dakota News Now)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Seneca says it is delaying payment of its February energy bill until it receives a detailed explanation of the charges, according to KMZA Radio.

Extremely cold temperatures in February are resulting in high energy bills for the city of Seneca.

A news release from the city of Seneca said it purchases energy from the non-profit, membership-owned Kansas Municipal Energy Agency.

KMZA said the city’s “baseload” prices are set by a contract. However, any additional power needed to cover high demands is purchased at market prices. The news release stated that this policy “has served the municipality well historically.”

But February’s low temperatures mean increased cost for the city of Seneca, KMZA said.

Payment on that bill is being delayed “until complete information about the pricing situation and how the bill was calculated is made available,” according to the city’s news release.

Additionally, the news release stated that the rolling blackouts on Feb. 16 were beyond the city’s control and that Senecas didn’t receive notification immediately before the loss of power, or information on the expected duration of the blackout.

