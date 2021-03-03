Advertisement

Baker’s Dozen, 13 News raise over $6,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Donuts were turned into dollars Wednesday afternoon at a popular Topeka bakeshop.
By Chris Fisher and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Donuts were turned into dollars Wednesday afternoon at a popular Topeka bakeshop.

Baker’s Dozen Bakery owner Jake Wall and 13 News This Morning’s Chris Fisher presented a check to Big Brothers Big Sisters for $6,333. The money comes from sales from the month-long “big box” promotion.

In years past, Wall would donate $1 from each big box sold to Big Brothers Big Sisters. This year, two matching donors decided to sweeten the pot: Bob’s Janitorial and FHL Bank President and CEO Mark Yardley each chipped in $1 per box, giving BBBS a total of $3 per box.

Wall says a total of 2,111 big boxes were sold. The promotion is a yearly partnership between Baker’s Dozen and 13 News This Morning.

Baker’s Dozen has two locations: one on NW Topeka Blvd. and one at 29th St. and Croco Rd.

