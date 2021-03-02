WRHS bands welcome family to last concert of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Washburn Rural High School held their last concert of the year.

Spaced out in the school’s gymnasium, both the Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band took the stage for the school’s Mid-Winter Bands Concert Monday night. Unlike the bands’ last performance, which parents and family had to watch on the district’s website, each student was able to bring up to four guests to Monday’s concert.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.