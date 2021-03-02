Advertisement

WRHS bands welcome family to last concert of the year

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Washburn Rural High School held their last concert of the year.

Spaced out in the school’s gymnasium, both the Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band took the stage for the school’s Mid-Winter Bands Concert Monday night. Unlike the bands’ last performance, which parents and family had to watch on the district’s website, each student was able to bring up to four guests to Monday’s concert.

