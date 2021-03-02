Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office recovers stolen items

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office recovered a trailer full of stolen items on Wednesday.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that on Wednesday, Feb. 24, a stolen trailer was found. It said both the truck that pulled the trailer and the trailer held items believed to be stolen. It said theft victims have been found and contacted.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a house was located in Eskridge that was thought to be used to store the stolen property. It said search warrants have been served on the truck and the property and a considerable amount of stolen items have been found and recovered. It said this is an ongoing investigation and more victims are being found and contacted.

The Sheriff’s Office said residents should check their shops, garages, unoccupied houses and properties to see if they are missing items.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would like to thank the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, Alma City Marshall Jon Sielaff, The City of Alma, The City of Eskridge, the Eskridge Fire Department and Big Bertha’s Diner in Eskridge for their help.

