Tuesday forecast: Warm and breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today will be in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. With dry conditions through the entire state today, the statewide tornado drill at 10am will have the green light. This will be a time to practice your tornado safety plans so it’s not as stressful when it’s the real deal.

The good news is severe weather is not in the forecast anytime soon, in fact the rain chance Thursday night into Friday morning is not expected to come with any t-storms. There still remains some uncertainty on the storm track so keep checking back daily on the details of this storm system.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds S/SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph. An elevated fire danger risk does exist for today so outdoor burning is not recommended.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds S/SW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Clouds will increase late Thursday in advance of the storm system bringing the rain chance to a portion of northeast KS Thursday night into Friday morning. This will keep temperatures cooler Friday and back in the 50s but still above average for this time of year.

This weekend will generally be in the upper 50s to mid 60s with the mild weather continuing early next week. While the official forecast is dry there does remain some signs of precipitation early next week on the long range models however will keep it dry until confidence increases on exact timing.

Taking Action:

Outdoor burning is not recommended today, the rest of the week will have better conditions for planned burns with lighter winds.

With the statewide tornado drill at 10am, remember unless you’re outside you should not be able to hear the sirens. However with that said if you are near a siren and it’s not functioning probably please report that to your local emergency manager. They are the ones in charge of sirens not the National Weather Service.



