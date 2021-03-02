Advertisement

Tornado drill reveals issues with 4 Shawnee Co. sirens

(KY3)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgt. will follow up on issues with four outdoor warning sirens.

Errin Mahan, interim director of Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgt., said one of the issues was discovered during Monday’s weekly test, while the other three surfaced as the county took part in Tuesday morning’s statewide tornado drill.

Mahan said problems were noted with sirens at Crestview Park, Cyprus Ridge, SW 10th and Urish, and the Stormont Vail Events Center. He said they found power outage issues with the Crestview and Events Center locations, while SW 10th and Urish showed an audio current fail, and Cyprus Ridge had a battery fail.

Mahan says emergency management staff will investigate the issues, and make any needed repairs.

