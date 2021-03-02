Advertisement

Topeka to host vaccine interest survey pop-up event Saturday

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will host a vaccine interest survey pop-up event on Saturday, March 6.

The City of Topeka says it will help residents 65 and older signup for the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine interest survey pop-up event on Saturday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Hillcrest Community Center Parking lot at 1800 SE 21st St.

According to the City, a large number of residents that are 65 and older have been unable to complete the required interest survey which is needed to get a vaccination appointment. It said to help those that qualify for Phase 2 of the Shawnee County Health Department vaccination plan, it will continue to schedule Vaccination Survey Interest Form Mobile Pop-Up Events throughout Topeka. It said it estimates the survey completion to take about two to five minutes per resident.

Additionally, the City said each participant will get a resource bag that contains community resource information and a free bottle of hand sanitizer.

The City said social distancing will be required and PPE gear will be worn by all staff, AmeriCorps NCCC Sun 3 members and volunteers. It said participants will be required to wear a face mask and remain in their car.

According to the City, a cell phone number or an email address is required to complete the survey.

