Advertisement

Topeka PAL mourns passing of supporter, leader

(Gray Media)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka PAL is mourning the death of Tom Powell, who died over the weekend of Feb. 27.

The Topeka Police Athletic League says in a Facebook post that it lost one of its greatest supporters. It said Tom Powell served as a leader in the league for over 40 years. It said it would not exist without his efforts.

The Topeka Police Athletic League lost one of its greatest supporters over the weekend. Tom has served as a leader...

Posted by Topeka PAL on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Topeka PAL said Powell’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 6, at 10 a.m., at Highland Park United Methodist Church at 2914 SE Michigan St. in Topeka. It said there will be no separate visitation and the graveside service will follow the funeral service at Topeka Cemetery at 1601 SE 10th St.

According to Topeka PAL, Masonic Rites will be given and everyone is encouraged to drive their classic cars.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Missouri authorities confirm bodies found are those of missing man, two sons
Topeka Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a body found in a wooded area off SW...
Topeka Police investigating death near Hummer Sports Park
Kansas House passes bill making cocktails to-go permanent
A deadly crash in Pulaski County has lead to a petition.
Two Emporia residents among 3 killed in fiery, head-on crash Friday in Marion County
An indoor swimming pool in the Kansas State University Natatorium in Manhattan has been...
Kansas State University announces permanent closure of indoor swimming pool

Latest News

Banner Mobility Resources, Inc.
Company wants to help paralyzed Topeka man secure new transportation
Jeffrey Scott Dunaway arrested on drug charges in Jackson Co.
Topeka man arrested for meth possession in Jackson Co.
Kansas orders Kentucky man to pay $25,000 for violation of securities law
McClure Elementary students raised money for the Salvation Army.
McClure students raise money to buy water for Texans affected by storm