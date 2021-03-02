Topeka PAL mourns passing of supporter, leader

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka PAL is mourning the death of Tom Powell, who died over the weekend of Feb. 27.

The Topeka Police Athletic League says in a Facebook post that it lost one of its greatest supporters. It said Tom Powell served as a leader in the league for over 40 years. It said it would not exist without his efforts.

Topeka PAL said Powell’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 6, at 10 a.m., at Highland Park United Methodist Church at 2914 SE Michigan St. in Topeka. It said there will be no separate visitation and the graveside service will follow the funeral service at Topeka Cemetery at 1601 SE 10th St.

According to Topeka PAL, Masonic Rites will be given and everyone is encouraged to drive their classic cars.

