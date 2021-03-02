Advertisement

Topeka man arrested for meth possession in Jackson Co.

Jeffrey Scott Dunaway arrested on drug charges in Jackson Co.
Jeffrey Scott Dunaway arrested on drug charges in Jackson Co.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for methamphetamine possession in Jackson County. Sheriff Tim Morse says that Jeffrey Scott Dunaway, 48, was pulled over on a driving infraction shortly before 3 a.m. anear 150th and Q4 Road.

Deputies seized meth and drug paraphernalia from the 2005 Lexus. Dunaway was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, no insurance, and for two outstanding Jackson County District Court warrants. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Missouri authorities confirm bodies found are those of missing man, two sons
Topeka Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a body found in a wooded area off SW...
Topeka Police investigating death near Hummer Sports Park
Kansas House passes bill making cocktails to-go permanent
A deadly crash in Pulaski County has lead to a petition.
Two Emporia residents among 3 killed in fiery, head-on crash Friday in Marion County
An indoor swimming pool in the Kansas State University Natatorium in Manhattan has been...
Kansas State University announces permanent closure of indoor swimming pool

Latest News

Banner Mobility Resources, Inc.
Company wants to help paralyzed Topeka man secure new transportation
Topeka PAL mourns passing of supporter, leader
Kansas orders Kentucky man to pay $25,000 for violation of securities law
McClure Elementary students raised money for the Salvation Army.
McClure students raise money to buy water for Texans affected by storm