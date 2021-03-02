Topeka man arrested for meth possession in Jackson Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for methamphetamine possession in Jackson County. Sheriff Tim Morse says that Jeffrey Scott Dunaway, 48, was pulled over on a driving infraction shortly before 3 a.m. anear 150th and Q4 Road.

Deputies seized meth and drug paraphernalia from the 2005 Lexus. Dunaway was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, no insurance, and for two outstanding Jackson County District Court warrants. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

