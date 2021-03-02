Topeka Eagle Scout doesn’t let disability stop him from helping the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Colby Stegman is 18-years-old and the final accomplishment in his boy scout career is earning his eagle badge and he came up with an idea on how to do it.

”I sold salt and pepper grinder sets for $10 a piece and I made candles for $5 they are homemade bee wax candles and I raised about $1,700 I think,” he said.

It’s what he did with the money that earned him the badge.

“There was a repair station at the other end and there wasn’t any bike racks down there so I decided to put one repair station and one bike rack right here and that’s pretty much it,” Colby said.

Colby’s dad, Arnol, says he’s even more proud of the accomplishment, because his son lives with autism.

“When he first told me what he wanted to do I asked why he wanted to do that and he told me why and I thought it was pretty impressive that he wanted to build a bike repair station to match the one at the Kaw Valley Trail he likes to hike and bike and that is the reason he wanted to do it,” Arnol Stegman said.

Colby took the money he raised and used it to install a brand new bike rack and bike repair station at the governors trail--but that process took some time--

“First he had to get it approved by the boy scout council and then he had to ask the governors trail and get it approved by parks and recreation and then he had to get the approval of the funding ideas and the beneficiary had to okay that in order for it to pull through,” Stegman said.

Stegman says he wanted to use the funds towards something multiple people can use--

“I just think people should enjoy biking or hiking the trails--f they feel like they can hike it they can and they have a place to lock up their bikes or if they need a place to repair their bikes they have one,” he explained.

It took him about three months to reach his goal and be able to have enough donations to get to work.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.