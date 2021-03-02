Sen. Moran helps introduce legislation to support advanced air mobility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senators Moran and Sinema have introduced legislation to support advanced air mobility.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) introduced the Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act in an effort to facilitate collaboration between federal agencies and civil aviation industry leaders when creating policies for advanced air mobility (AAM).

According to Sen. Moran, the legislation would require the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation to lead a group composed of members from nine government agencies in order to engage and work with the aviation industry. It said the group would review policies and programs to mature AAM aircraft operations and give recommendations about safety, security and federal investments necessary for the development of AAM.

“American aviation is entering a new era of innovation and growth, and industry leaders should have a seat at the table as the federal government creates programs to advance the development of this technology and sets safety and operation standards,” said Sen. Moran. “Wichita leads the world in aviation, and this legislation will make certain Kansas aviation leaders have a role in developing policies designed to shape a new chapter in aviation.”

Moran said the legislation has the support from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, Helicopter Association International, Vertical Flight Society, Aerospace Industries Association, American Association of Airport Executives, National Business Aviation Association, Airports Council International-North America, Wichita State University and Spirit AeroSystems.

“On-demand AAM provides a path for the U.S. to maintain its position as the world leader in civil aviation, and there are significant opportunities for general aviation and our highly skilled workforce, which is why we support this important legislation,” said Ed Bolen, National Business Aviation Association president & CEO.

