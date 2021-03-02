Advertisement

Riley Co. delay move to Phase 3 of vaccinations

Riley County Health Department sign
Riley County Health Department sign
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. is not moving to Phase 3 of vaccinations, as they announced last week.

The Riley Co. Health Dept. says the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment informed them that the statewide vaccination plan couldn’t be adjusted to accommodate for individual counties, and a move to Phase 3 would result in Riley Co. not receiving any vaccines until the state reached Phase 3.

Riley Co. had prioritized health care workers and first responders, along with elderly people with severe conditions and then everyone over 65. In response to KDHE’s statement, the county will continue vaccinating high-contact workers like those in grocery stores and large plants.

“From the beginning, Riley County Health Department prioritized two groups – those without whom the community truly cannot function, such as firefighters and water treatment plant operators, and those most at risk of serious illness and death,” Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs said. “We vaccinated health care workers and first responders and the elderly with serious health conditions first, followed by others over 65, as those are the population that makes up the overwhelming majority of deaths in this pandemic.”

“We feel strongly that it is right to vaccinate those at greatest risk of serious illness or death ahead of people whose jobs can be conducted remotely, or where there are multiple sources for the same service. It has been our understanding all along that under Kansas’ Home Rule doctrine, counties had the latitude to apply KDHE’s guidance as it best fits our individual county’s situation. However, we will follow KDHE’s directive and reprioritize the order in which we are vaccinating residents of Riley County”, Gibbs said.

Riley Co. confirmed that they only received boosters this week, and will open to essential workers next week.

“We operated in good faith that each county was given the authority to distribute vaccine doses according to the needs of their county,” Gibbs said. “We are prepared to make changes and will follow any guidelines needed in order to continue getting shots into arms.”

Consequently, Riley Co. is withdrawing an offer they had made to share 400 doses with Pottawatomie Co.

High-contact workers:

  • Grocery store workers and food services
  • Food processing, including meat processing plants
  • Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants
  • Workers in the following industries, if they regularly need to be in high-risk settings to perform their duties:
    Retail, warehouses, and sales outlets
    Agriculture
    Supply of critical services or materials for the COVID response (e.g., personal protective equipment (PPE)
    The U.S. Postal Service
    Department of Motor Vehicles

Congregate settings include but are not limited to the following:

  • Congregate childcare institutions, adult and child protective services
  • Corrections facilities, including jails and juvenile justice facilities
  • Adult care homes, residents, and staff in home plus facilities not covered in Phase 1
  • Home caregivers (paid or unpaid), personal care aides

