Pottawatomie Co. urges Phase 2 residents to contact Health Department for vaccination appointment

(WJRT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. is urging every resident that qualifies for Phase 2 of the vaccination process to contact the Health Department on Wednesday to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine.

Pottawatomie County says it is asking all residents 65 and older that want to get their COVID-19 vaccine that have yet to schedule an appointment, to call the Health Department on Wednesday, March 3, at 785-457-3719.

According to the County, the Health Department has reached out to those on the notification list to schedule an appointment.

The County said due to some incorrect or changed information and inability to contact some residents on the list, it wants to encourage anyone that qualifies for a vaccine under Phase 2 to contact the Health Department on Wednesday.

