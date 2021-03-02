Police say condition of man hit by pickup truck Friday in central Topeka has ‘improved’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was hit by a pickup truck early Friday in central Topeka continues to recover from his injuries, police officials said.

The man was identified as John E. Broyles II, 59, of Topeka.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said Monday that Broyles’ condition “has improved.” Spiker wasn’t able to provide additional details on his condition.

Police on Friday said Broyles suffered critical injuries around 5:40 a.m. Friday when he was hit by a pickup truck that was traveling north on S.W. Topeka Boulevard near S.W. 15th Street.

The collision occurred near the southeast corner of S.W. 15th and Topeka Boulevard.

Broyles was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Police said Broyles wasn’t in a crosswalk at the time he was hit by the pickup truck.

A two-block stretch of S.W. Topeka Boulevard from S.W. 16th to S.W. 14th streets was closed to northbound traffic for around five hours on Friday morning as police investigated the incident.

