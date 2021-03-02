Plea hearing set for man charged in October kidnapping and domestic battery in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man charged in an October kidnapping and domestic battery case has reached a plea agreement with Riley County prosecutors, according to KMAN Radio.

Riley County District Court Judge John Bosch on Monday set a Zoom hearing at 1 p.m. Monday for Aaron Lewis, 26, of Manhattan, who is expected to enter a plea in the October case, along with six others pending against him, KMAN said.

In the October case, Lewis is charged with aggravated kidnapping; aggravated intimidation of a witness; aggravated domestic battery; stalking; domestic battery; and violation of a protection order.

The victim in that case was identified as a 25-year-old woman. according to KMAN.

The other six cases include two felony court cases and four misdemeanor cases in connection with incidents that took place over several months last year, KMAN says. Charges range from violation of protection orders to criminal threat.

