Advertisement

Plea hearing set for man charged in October kidnapping and domestic battery in Riley County

Aaron Lewis, 26, of Manhattan, has reached a plea agreement with Riley County prosecutors in...
Aaron Lewis, 26, of Manhattan, has reached a plea agreement with Riley County prosecutors in connection with an October kidnapping and battery case, according to KMAN Radio. A plea hearing is set for Monday, March 8, in Riley County District Court.(KMAN Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man charged in an October kidnapping and domestic battery case has reached a plea agreement with Riley County prosecutors, according to KMAN Radio.

Riley County District Court Judge John Bosch on Monday set a Zoom hearing at 1 p.m. Monday for Aaron Lewis, 26, of Manhattan, who is expected to enter a plea in the October case, along with six others pending against him, KMAN said.

In the October case, Lewis is charged with aggravated kidnapping; aggravated intimidation of a witness; aggravated domestic battery; stalking; domestic battery; and violation of a protection order.

The victim in that case was identified as a 25-year-old woman. according to KMAN.

The other six cases include two felony court cases and four misdemeanor cases in connection with incidents that took place over several months last year, KMAN says. Charges range from violation of protection orders to criminal threat.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a body found in a wooded area off SW...
Topeka Police investigating death near Hummer Sports Park
Kansas House passes bill making cocktails to-go permanent
A deadly crash in Pulaski County has lead to a petition.
Two Emporia residents among 3 killed in fiery, head-on crash Friday in Marion County
An indoor swimming pool in the Kansas State University Natatorium in Manhattan has been...
Kansas State University announces permanent closure of indoor swimming pool
seaman school protest
Groups protest to have Seaman High School’s name changed

Latest News

A 48-year-old Vernon man was killed Monday morning after hitting a semi-tractor trailer on...
One killed, two seriously injured in rear-end crash on Wichita highway
Police officials on Monday said the condition of a 59-year-old man is "improving" after he...
Police say condition of man hit by pickup truck Friday in central Topeka has ‘improved’
Severe weather awareness week
Warmer and breezy
First Alert Breezy
Tuesday forecast: Warm and breezy