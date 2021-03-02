Advertisement

Pherigo ends KDOL hunger strike amid death threats she says she received

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Re’Nae Pherigo has ended her hunger strike against the Kansas Department of Labor after eight days due to death threats she says she has received.

Re’Nae Pherigo writes in a Facebook post that she has abandoned her hunger strike against the Kansas Department of Labor. She said she is leaving her post after eight days due to receiving about 100 death threats or death wishes a day. She also said the mounting pressure added to her decision.

Pherigo said in her post that she received a message in which someone had threatened to rape her 1-year-old child, sent her home address and asked if it was correct. She said this was the reason for her “automatic withdrawal” so that she may go home and protect her family.

Pherigo also said that despite the hatred shown towards her, she also met many incredible people.

“You will meet some incredible people that have the same heart you do,” said Pherigo. “This is the best part. The side of humanity you believe in.”

Pherigo said many tried to warn her of the hatred she would be subjected to but did not believe them.

Currently, Pherigo says she is searching for someone to take over her fight and her Facebook page “Unemployment Hunger Strike Supporters.”

