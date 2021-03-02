One killed, two seriously injured in rear-end crash on Wichita highway

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and two others were seriously injured following a rear-end crash early Monday on a Wichita highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:23 a.m. Monday on Interstate 135 near S.W. 13th Street in Wichita.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Dodge Charger that was southbound on I-135 rear-ended a 1999 Toyota Toyota Camry Solara. Both cars were in the right southbound lane.

Following the impact, the Dodge left the road to the right and struck a barrier before hitting a light pole. The Dodge then vaulted over the edge of I-135 and struck the on-ramp from 13th Street to I-135 before landing under I-135.

The Toyota spun around, struck the right barrier and came to rest in the left lane.

The driver of the Toyota, Jessie Lee Johnson, 60, of Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he was wearing a seat belt.

Two passengers in the Toyota suffered serious injuries, the patrol said.

Brady Lee Davis, 62, of Wichita, was transported to Wesley Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The patrol said Davis wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The other passenger, Sherry Elaine Baker, 53, of Wichita, was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital. The patrol said it was unknown if Baker was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge, Luis Fernando Ramos-Tafolla, 28, of Wichita, was taken to Wesley Woodlawn Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Ramos-Tafolla, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt.

