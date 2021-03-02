NWS Topeka blames FEMA’s WEA for tornado alert mishap

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans faced confusion about a scheduled tornado warning test after a mishap told them to take shelter on a sunny Tuesday morning.

The U.S. National Weather Service In Topeka says in a Facebook post that the message sent to cell phones on Tuesday morning that told Kansans to take shelter after a statewide tornado warning test came from a Federal Emergency Management Agency program called Wireless Emergency Alerts. It said the content of the messages is not controlled by the National Weather Service at all.

Here is the complete text of the warning that was sent from NWS Topeka this morning. Note the number of times that TEST... Posted by US National Weather Service Topeka Kansas on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

NWS said it will work with FEMA to find out why the message was sent without the appropriate test warning to ensure this mistake does not happen again.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said it was inundated with calls on Tuesday morning because of the message. It said residents should not call 911 with weather-related questions.

