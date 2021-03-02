Advertisement

NWS Topeka blames FEMA’s WEA for tornado alert mishap

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans faced confusion about a scheduled tornado warning test after a mishap told them to take shelter on a sunny Tuesday morning.

The U.S. National Weather Service In Topeka says in a Facebook post that the message sent to cell phones on Tuesday morning that told Kansans to take shelter after a statewide tornado warning test came from a Federal Emergency Management Agency program called Wireless Emergency Alerts. It said the content of the messages is not controlled by the National Weather Service at all.

Here is the complete text of the warning that was sent from NWS Topeka this morning. Note the number of times that TEST...

Posted by US National Weather Service Topeka Kansas on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

NWS said it will work with FEMA to find out why the message was sent without the appropriate test warning to ensure this mistake does not happen again.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said it was inundated with calls on Tuesday morning because of the message. It said residents should not call 911 with weather-related questions.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Missouri authorities confirm bodies found are those of missing man, two sons
Topeka Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a body found in a wooded area off SW...
Topeka Police investigating death near Hummer Sports Park
Kansas House passes bill making cocktails to-go permanent
A deadly crash in Pulaski County has lead to a petition.
Two Emporia residents among 3 killed in fiery, head-on crash Friday in Marion County
An indoor swimming pool in the Kansas State University Natatorium in Manhattan has been...
Kansas State University announces permanent closure of indoor swimming pool

Latest News

K-State sends COVID-19 vaccine survey to identify eligible community members
Topeka to host vaccine interest survey pop-up event Saturday
Pherigo ends KDOL hunger strike amid death threats she says she received
Maj. Tricia Robinson, 932nd Medical Group, 932nd Medical Squadron, performs the oath on...
National Guard doctor originally from Eskridge killed in bicycle-car crash in Florida