Nursing home COVID-19 case decline may show vaccines work

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Nursing homes have seen an 82% decrease in COVID-19 cases, which may show that vaccines work.

The American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living say they represent over 14,000 nursing homes and long-term care facilities throughout the nation that provide care to around 5 million residents each year. The pair said they released a report on Tuesday that shows nursing homes have seen the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began to track case rates in May of 2020, which suggests that the vaccines are working.

According to AHCA and NCAL, recent CMS data shows that nursing homes have seen an 82% decline in new COVID-19 cases in residents since the peak of the virus during the week of Dec. 20, 2020, when over 30,000 new residents were reported. It said in the same amount of time, community cases also dropped by 46%, which shows that vaccines do have an impact in protecting elderly residents in nursing homes.

“We still have a long road ahead, but these numbers are incredibly encouraging and a major morale booster for frontline caregivers who have been working tirelessly every day for a year to protect our residents,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL. “This new data showcases just how important it is for nursing homes residents and staff, as well as the general public, to get the vaccine because it is clearly working.”

The organizations also said the report shows that cases have dropped to the lowest level since CMS began tracking weekly cases in nursing homes. It showed as of Feb. 7, 2021, only 6,077 cases were reported compared to the 33,273 reported in December.

Along with the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases, AHCA and NCAL said new data shows COVID-19 related deaths in nursing homes have declined by 63% since Dec. 20, 2020. The report shows that on Feb. 7, there were 2,211 COVID-19 related deaths in nursing homes across the U.S., compared to 5,932 deaths on Dec. 20, 2020.

“Though this report brings hope, we cannot let our guard down. We must continue to encourage folks to get vaccinated, especially caregivers and staff,” added Parkinson. “Public health officials must also continue to ensure that long-term care residents and staff remain the highest priority for accessing the vaccine, as the on-site clinics with CVS, Walgreens and other pharmacy partners are coming to a close.

“Most importantly, we call on the Administration to review its current guidance to nursing homes on restricting visitors and group activities,” concluded Parkinson. “With millions of residents and caregivers now fully protected thanks to the vaccines, residents must be able to safely reengage in meaningful activities and be reunited with their loved ones.”

AHCA and NCAL said in December, it launched #GetVaccinated, which is a nationwide campaign meant to encourage all long-term care residents, families and staff members to get the vaccine as well as give credible information to help inform decisions. They also announced they have created a nationwide goal of getting 75% of all long-term care facility staff vaccinated by June 30, 2020.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.