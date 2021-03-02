National Guard doctor originally from Eskridge killed in bicycle-car crash in Florida

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A National Guard doctor with close ties to Northeast Kansas has been killed in a crash in Florida.

Capt. Troy Manz, 46, served as an air transport physician with the Illinois National Guard. He lived and worked in Indiana. CBS affiliate WJXT -TV reports that Dr. Manz, his fiance and a friend were hit by a car around 2:30 Sunday morning. They were participating in a 72-hour bicycle race across Florida known as the 2021 Sea to Sea Expedition Race. The accident happened in western Florida, south of Jacksonville.

It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of Captain Dr. Troy Manz, a member of our 126th Medical Group... Posted by AFMS - Scott - 126th Medical Group Air National Guard (ANG) on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Dr. Manz was a graduate of Mission Valley High School, Washburn University, and KU Med according to his linked-in profile. He spent nearly eight years working as a respiratory therapist for the VA in Topeka. He currently worked as an internal medicine resident at the Internal Medicine Resident Faculty Practice in Vincennes, Indiana.

Colonel Troy Compardo of the Illinois National Guard wrote in a Facebook post announcing Dr. Manz’s passing that he “has been a valuable member of the 126th Medical Group since commissioning with us in 2016. Prior to joining the 126 MDG, he served honorably with the 932nd where he was a member of the Critical Care Air Transport Team, achieving the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.”

Sea to Sea race organizers posted an announcement to their website along with their condolences: “The AR Georgia family is heartbroken at this tragic event and our thoughts are with these families at this difficult time. No issue has greater priority for us than the safety of our participants.” According to organizer AR Premier Events, another rider attempted to save Manz and also assisted the other two injured team members. They referenced the “rapid arrival of emergency services.” The web posting notes that the riders’ families were notified and have traveled to Florida.

According to WJXT, his fiance Trish Wilkinson and friend Barbara Gilmore were injured. Troopers say the 27-year-old driver veered out of his lane, hitting the three.

Dr. Manz served 8 years in the U.S. Marine Corps before training to become a Critical Care Air Transport Team Respiratory Therapist with the United States Air Force. He had planned a career in critical care medicine according to his hospital bio. Dr. Manz leaves behind two children according to WJXT.

