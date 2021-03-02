Advertisement

Missouri authorities confirm bodies found are those of missing man, two sons

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BENTON CO., MO (WIBW) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms three bodies found Monday evening in Benton Co., MO are those of a father and his two sons.

In a tweet, the MSHP Troop A said the Benton Co. Sheriff’s Office asked them to assist them in investigating the discovery of the bodies. They later confirmed the bodies were those of 40-year-old Darrell Peak, 4-year-old Kaiden Peak, and 3-year-old Mayson Peak.

The Associated Press previously reported Darrell Peak had left his home in Pleasant Hope, near Springfield, last Thursday with the two boys.

Benton County is about two hours southeast of Kansas City.

