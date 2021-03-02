Advertisement

McClure students raise money to buy water for Texans affected by storm

McClure Elementary students raised money for the Salvation Army.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at McClure Elementary School raised over $800 to buy water for families in Texas affected by the severe winter storm.

Topeka Public Schools says students at McClure Elementary School held a McClure Kids Care Coins For Texas Fundraiser for three days in the week of Feb. 22. It said 320 students raised $863.46.

According to TPS, Dr. Jennifer Gordon, principal at McClure, sent word to the Salvation Army and Christian Lopez came to the school to accept the check on behalf of Texas Salvation Army Centers.

TPS said students represented the school and made the presentation to Lopez.

