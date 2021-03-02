Advertisement

Leawood ranks in top percentile for cities with best credit scores

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)(KFYR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leawood has ranked in the top percentile for U.S. cities with the best credit scores.

WalletHub.com says with tax season just around the corner and stimulus checks boosting credit scores, it took a closer look at the median credit scores in cities across the nation. It said in its report, 2021′s Cities with the Highest & Lowest Credit Scores, Leawood has ranked in the top percentile of cities with the highest credit scores.

According to the personal finance website, the report compared the median credit scores of residents in 2,572 cities across the nation as of September of 2020.

The report shows that Leawood shares the number 13 rank with Wilmette, Ill., with an average credit score of 776. The report also shows other cities in Kansas ranked as follows:

  • 296: Lenexa - 88 percentile, 748 credit score
  • 356: Overland Park - 86 percentile, 745 credit score
  • 483: Shawnee - 81 percentile, 739 credit score
  • 693: Olathe - 73 percentile, 726 credit score
  • 757: Derby - 71 percentile, 722 credit score
  • 856: Lawrence - 67 percentile, 718 credit score
  • 878: Manhattan - 66 percentile, 718 credit score
  • 1,328: Emporia - 48 percentile, 690 credit score
  • 1,592: Topeka - 38 percentile, 675 credit score
  • 1,592: Hutchinson - 38 percentile, 675 credit score
  • 1,592: Leavenworth - 38 percentile, 675 credit score
  • 1,592: Pittsburg - 38 percentile, 675 credit score
  • 1,864: Kansas City, Mo. - 28 percentile, 669 credit score
  • 2,077: Garden City - 19 percentile, 662 credit score
  • 2,194: Dodge City - 15 percentile, 656 credit score
  • 2,194: Liberal - 15 percentile, 656 credit score
  • 2,343: Junction City - 9 percentile, 649 credit score
  • 2,458: Kansas City, Kan. - 4 percentile, 631 credit score

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Missouri authorities confirm bodies found are those of missing man, two sons
Topeka Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a body found in a wooded area off SW...
Topeka Police investigating death near Hummer Sports Park
Kansas House passes bill making cocktails to-go permanent
A deadly crash in Pulaski County has lead to a petition.
Two Emporia residents among 3 killed in fiery, head-on crash Friday in Marion County
An indoor swimming pool in the Kansas State University Natatorium in Manhattan has been...
Kansas State University announces permanent closure of indoor swimming pool

Latest News

Nursing home COVID-19 case decline may show vaccines work
Crash slows traffic early Tuesday on busy southeast Topeka street
First Alert Breezy
Tuesday forecast: Warm and breezy
A wrecker prepares to move a maroon Chevrolet Equinox from the scene of a collision early...
Crash in southeast Topeka slows traffic Tuesday morning