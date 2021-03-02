Leawood ranks in top percentile for cities with best credit scores

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leawood has ranked in the top percentile for U.S. cities with the best credit scores.

WalletHub.com says with tax season just around the corner and stimulus checks boosting credit scores, it took a closer look at the median credit scores in cities across the nation. It said in its report, 2021′s Cities with the Highest & Lowest Credit Scores, Leawood has ranked in the top percentile of cities with the highest credit scores.

According to the personal finance website, the report compared the median credit scores of residents in 2,572 cities across the nation as of September of 2020.

The report shows that Leawood shares the number 13 rank with Wilmette, Ill., with an average credit score of 776. The report also shows other cities in Kansas ranked as follows:

296: Lenexa - 88 percentile, 748 credit score

356: Overland Park - 86 percentile, 745 credit score

483: Shawnee - 81 percentile, 739 credit score

693: Olathe - 73 percentile, 726 credit score

757: Derby - 71 percentile, 722 credit score

856: Lawrence - 67 percentile, 718 credit score

878: Manhattan - 66 percentile, 718 credit score

1,328: Emporia - 48 percentile, 690 credit score

1,592: Topeka - 38 percentile, 675 credit score

1,592: Hutchinson - 38 percentile, 675 credit score

1,592: Leavenworth - 38 percentile, 675 credit score

1,592: Pittsburg - 38 percentile, 675 credit score

1,864: Kansas City, Mo. - 28 percentile, 669 credit score

2,077: Garden City - 19 percentile, 662 credit score

2,194: Dodge City - 15 percentile, 656 credit score

2,194: Liberal - 15 percentile, 656 credit score

2,343: Junction City - 9 percentile, 649 credit score

2,458: Kansas City, Kan. - 4 percentile, 631 credit score

