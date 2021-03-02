Advertisement

Kansas orders Kentucky man to pay $25,000 for violation of securities law

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Kentucky has been ordered to pay $25,000 in Kansas for a securities law violation.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a man from Kentucky has been convicted and sentenced for a violation of the Kansas Uniform Securities Act.

According to Schmidt, David Brown, 46, of Bowling Green, Ken., pleaded guilty to one count of selling an unregistered security in McPherson County District Court on Monday.

Schmidt said the case stemmed from an investigation by the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner about investor funds solicited by Brown on behalf of a Tennessee business and Oklahoma oil and gas venture.

According to Schmidt, Brown was not registered as an agent which is required by the Kansas Uniform Securities Act to sell securities.

Schmidt said after accepting Brown’s guilty plea, District Judge Jonn B. Klenda sentenced him to 36 months probation and ordered him to pay $25,000 in restitution to a victim.

Schmidt said the case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stacy Edwards.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Missouri authorities confirm bodies found are those of missing man, two sons
Topeka Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a body found in a wooded area off SW...
Topeka Police investigating death near Hummer Sports Park
Kansas House passes bill making cocktails to-go permanent
A deadly crash in Pulaski County has lead to a petition.
Two Emporia residents among 3 killed in fiery, head-on crash Friday in Marion County
An indoor swimming pool in the Kansas State University Natatorium in Manhattan has been...
Kansas State University announces permanent closure of indoor swimming pool

Latest News

Banner Mobility Resources, Inc.
Company wants to help paralyzed Topeka man secure new transportation
Topeka PAL mourns passing of supporter, leader
Jeffrey Scott Dunaway arrested on drug charges in Jackson Co.
Topeka man arrested for meth possession in Jackson Co.
McClure students raise money to buy water for Texans affected by storm