Kansas orders Kentucky man to pay $25,000 for violation of securities law

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Kentucky has been ordered to pay $25,000 in Kansas for a securities law violation.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a man from Kentucky has been convicted and sentenced for a violation of the Kansas Uniform Securities Act.

According to Schmidt, David Brown, 46, of Bowling Green, Ken., pleaded guilty to one count of selling an unregistered security in McPherson County District Court on Monday.

Schmidt said the case stemmed from an investigation by the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner about investor funds solicited by Brown on behalf of a Tennessee business and Oklahoma oil and gas venture.

According to Schmidt, Brown was not registered as an agent which is required by the Kansas Uniform Securities Act to sell securities.

Schmidt said after accepting Brown’s guilty plea, District Judge Jonn B. Klenda sentenced him to 36 months probation and ordered him to pay $25,000 in restitution to a victim.

Schmidt said the case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stacy Edwards.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.