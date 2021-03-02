Advertisement

Kansas House gives first approval to college athlete bill

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas House members advanced a bill Monday that would allow college athletes to profit from their name, image, or likeness.

The legislation is backed by both University of Kansas and Kansas State University athletic directors who say passing it will ensure Kansas universities won’t be at a recruiting disadvantage with institutions in states that have similar laws, such as California and Florida. The bill would allow college athletes to make money from endorsement deals and allow them to hire licensed agents and attorneys.

The House is scheduled for a final vote Tuesday. If approved, the bill would go to the Senate.

Congress is considering similar bills related to college sports, including one from Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran. He introduced a bill last week that would allow athletes to earn money from endorsements, loosens restrictions around transfers and permit players to return to school after entering a professional league’s draft.

In Monday’s Statehouse debate, Rep. Susan Humphries, a Wichita Republican, said the bill aims to ensure a level playing field for Kansas universities and colleges as Congress considers legislation related to compensation for college athletes.

But Emporia State University President Allison Garrett testified to lawmakers last month that she hopes the bill doesn’t lead to inequality for women athletes.

State Rep. John Carmichael, a Wichita Democrat, said during Monday’s debate, “It stands to reason that a male basketball player at Wichita State would have more endorsement opportunities at a higher rate of pay than a female basketball player at Wichita State.”

Carmichael said last month that he prefers for Kansas to wait for Congress to make rules for college athlete compensation for all states.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the day the House is scheduled for a final vote is Tuesday, not Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Missouri authorities confirm bodies found are those of missing man, two sons
Topeka Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a body found in a wooded area off SW...
Topeka Police investigating death near Hummer Sports Park
Kansas House passes bill making cocktails to-go permanent
A deadly crash in Pulaski County has lead to a petition.
Two Emporia residents among 3 killed in fiery, head-on crash Friday in Marion County
An indoor swimming pool in the Kansas State University Natatorium in Manhattan has been...
Kansas State University announces permanent closure of indoor swimming pool

Latest News

K-State sends COVID-19 vaccine survey to identify eligible community members
Topeka to host vaccine interest survey pop-up event Saturday
NWS Topeka blames FEMA’s WEA for tornado alert mishap
Pherigo ends KDOL hunger strike amid death threats she says she received
Maj. Tricia Robinson, 932nd Medical Group, 932nd Medical Squadron, performs the oath on...
National Guard doctor originally from Eskridge killed in bicycle-car crash in Florida