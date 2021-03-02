Advertisement

K-State sends COVID-19 vaccine survey to identify eligible community members

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s health center has sent faculty, staff and students a COVID-19 vaccine survey to figure out who all is eligible.

Kansas State University says on Tuesday the Lafene Health Center will sendout the vaccine interest survey to all current faculty, staff and students. It said the survey will end in two weeks. It said the survey will be sent via email and will include a link with directions for completion of the survey.

According to the University, the state is currently in Phase 2 in its vaccination prioritization plan. It said every resident 65 and older and all high contact critical workers, which includes educators, are prioritized for vaccination, as well as anyone from Phase 1 that have yet to be vaccinated.

If community members believe they are in Phase 2 and do not get an invitation to complete the survey by Wednesday, March 3, they should email Lafene Health Center at lafene@k-state.edu and include their Wildcat ID number.

The school said if community members have already received their COVID-19 vaccine, they should still complete the survey but they should say they have already gotten vaccinated.

At this time, K-State said a vaccine clinic is not scheduled for the week of March 1. It said if the health center gets vaccines in the future, it will be in a limited number and not everyone in the current phase will be able to get one. It said the process will be fair and inclusive while also following the KDHE phase and prioritization guidelines.

For more information, click here.

