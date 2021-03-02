K-State holds community dialogue to discuss recent racism on campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In response to finding racist remarks on an open forum in its multicultural student center, Kansas State University hosted a Diversity And Multicultural Student Affairs Community Dialogue.

Students are asking for more repercussions for racist acts and diversity training for all university staff.

The open forum designed to spread positivity during black history month ended up spreading fears and frustrations.

“What has happened is sad and not surprising at all in the eyes of multicultural students here at K-State we have heard stories from many people who have been here longer than me as well as alumni of what has happened in the last ten plus years. Now folks feel comfortable enough to walk inside the multicultural center in broad daylight to write racist and homophobic comments on our walls,” said McKayla Reed, a Student at K-State.

The comments were written on message board meant to share the importance of black history month, instead, some wrote ‘it was a joke’ and called for support of white nationalist organizations. The university condemned the comments, but students say it’s among many racist actions on campus over the years and they want to see a change

“As I’m sitting here in my chair and listening to you guys using words like, it’s being reviewed it will take a while, if it see it, we know these things are being done so why aren’t the actions taking place,” said one un-named student as he addressed the office.

Some of the students present at the dialogue offered up some of their own ideas.

“We are calling for a completer reform of wildcat dialogues and diversity training for professors, staff, administrators, and organizations, led by professionals outside of Kansas state university instead of science teachers football coaches and especially the staff and students of color to lead these dialogues that is going to be no more,” said Reed.

The Diversity and Multicultural Student Affairs Office says they’re just as hurt and they’re determined to make a change.

“To endure this in the first weeks in which its been open just trust me i do feel that pain as well and I do understand the interest and desire and the need for more and I do not disagree, we need to be better, right we need to be better.” said a member of the office.

In a statement tonight, K-State told 13 News they hope events like tonight’s encourage students with different viewpoints to better understand each other.

