Homebound in Shawnee County? Here’s how you can get the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine now available to homebound residents
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines...
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of Exeter, N.H., High School.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is underway to provide vaccines to those in Shawnee County who are considered to be “homebound. The Shawnee County Vaccine Collaborative is working with private sector partners on the plan.

If you are homebound or know of family or friends that may qualify, please email CovidVaccine@snco.us or call 785.251.4949. You will need to provide the following information:

*Name

*Date of Birth

*Address

*Phone Number

*Email (if available)

Questions can be directed to Public Information Officer Amanda Monhollon at amanda.monhollon@snco.us or (785) 670-0473.

