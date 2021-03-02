Advertisement

Gov. Kelly announces new Main Street communities

Governor Kelly announced three new communities as the newest members of the Kansas Main Street...
Governor Kelly announced three new communities as the newest members of the Kansas Main Street Program on Tuesday.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly announced three new communities as the newest members of the Kansas Main Street Program on Tuesday.

Atchison, Baldwin City and Junction City bring the total number of designated Main Street communities in Kansas to 28. The towns are the first new additions to the program since it was reintroduced in Kansas in 2019.

Main Street is an assistance program through the Kansas Department of Commerce. It aims to preserve and revive downtown districts in mostly rural areas through four points: organization, design, promotion and economic restructuring.

“Each of these communities will make wonderful additions to this proven downtown revitalization program,” Lt. Gov. and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “They have already demonstrated success in various community projects, and I’m pleased to welcome them into our state’s expanding Main Street family.”

While there are no federal funds provided through Kansas Main Street, designated communities are eligible for training and technical assistance to help them become self-sufficient.

