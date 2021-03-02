Diversion Agreement reached in Watkins case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Diversion Agreement has been entered in the case against former Congressman Steve Watkins.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said a Diversion Agreement has been entered in the prosecution of Steve Watkins, former Congressman for Kansas’ 2nd District. He said charges were filed in July of 2020 after the Shawnee County Sheriff’s investigation into allegations of voter fraud in the 2019 election. He said charges included Interference with Law Enforcement, Providing False Information, Voting without being Qualified, Unlawful Advance Voting and Failing to Notiviy the DMV of Change of Address.

According to Kagay, Watkins applied for diversion in January and after an intensive review process was found to be within the guidelines of the Diversion Program. He said the Diversion Agreement was filed with the Clerk of the Court on Monday.

Kagay explained that a diversion is a contract between the defendant and the prosecutor. Much like probation, he said diversion agreements create conditions that a defendant is required to abide by. He said if all terms of the diversion are met successfully, the charges are dismissed.

According to Kagay, Kansas Statute lays down the basic requirements for diversion programs, but prosecutors do have the power to decide if diversion is appropriate. He said all diversion guidelines are posted on the District Attorney’s website and any person charged with a crime can apply for diversion.

