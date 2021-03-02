Death of El Dorado inmate under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at a southeast Kansas prison.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says Juan Soto-Rodriguez died Sunday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

KDOC says while the cause of death is under investigation, they do not believe it was COVID-19 related.

Soto-Rodriguez had been behind bars since February 2018 on a 95-month sentence for intent to distribute.

He was 29-years-old.

