Death of El Dorado inmate under investigation

KDOC says Juan Soto-Rodriguez died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at El Dorado Correctional Facility
KDOC says Juan Soto-Rodriguez died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at El Dorado Correctional Facility(Kansas Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at a southeast Kansas prison.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says Juan Soto-Rodriguez died Sunday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

KDOC says while the cause of death is under investigation, they do not believe it was COVID-19 related.

Soto-Rodriguez had been behind bars since February 2018 on a 95-month sentence for intent to distribute.

He was 29-years-old.

