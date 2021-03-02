Crash in southeast Topeka slows traffic Tuesday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash on Tuesday morning slowed traffic on a busy southeast Topeka street but resulted in no apparent serious injuries, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 8:15 a.m. in the 800 block of S.E. 29th.

A wrecker moved a maroon Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle from the scene around 8:45 a.m.

The Equinox, which had substantial damage to its front end, came to rest in the left eastbound lane on the four-lane street.

Police at the scene had the left eastbound lane of traffic closed as the scene was cleared. Eastbound traffic was allowed to proceed through the right lane.

Both lanes of westbound S.E. 29th at that location were open to traffic.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

