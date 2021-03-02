Advertisement

Company wants to help paralyzed Topeka man secure new transportation

Banner Mobility Resources, Inc.
Banner Mobility Resources, Inc.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka company wants to chip in to help a man upgrade his ride.

13 NEWS reported Monday about Augie Gomez needing to change his transportation.

Unable to walk after a car accident 20 years ago, Gomez says he needs to move on from a truck that he struggles getting in and out of.

Banner Mobility Resources saw that Gomez was raising money for a van, and decided to help. The company says they will take $1,000 off of any van he chooses. They say Gomez is a long-time customer that they have been working with him since company opened in 2001.

”We’ve known him for a real long time, and he’s just very happy and friendly, and really upbeat when he calls,” Jaqueline Morrison, with Banner Mobility, said.

You can help Gomez at his GoFundMe.

