Attorney: Girl injured in crash involving Britt Reid suffered brain injury; unable to walk, speak

Ariel Young
Ariel Young(GoFundMe)
By Chris Fisher and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl suffered a brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk.

Attorney Tom Porto said in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Tuesday morning that the family of 5-year-old Ariel Young wants to see “the most serious charges and the most serious sentence” that Reid could receive.

Young has been hospitalized since the February 4 accident in which Reid’s truck slammed into two cars on the side of the road.

Police have said Reid told investigators he had “two or three drinks”, along with prescribed Adderall before the crash.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

