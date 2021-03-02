As Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library return to normal hours, book lovers are ready for a new read

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -For the first time since the pandemic began, The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is back to regular hours and services and many book lovers are ready to browse for a new read!

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is still offering curbside pick-up and delivery services, but as the library returns to its normal hours a few “book lovers” say they’re ready to get back inside their second home.

“I have a Kindle but to me, I still like the feel of a book and the smell of a book,” Diane Jacques said.

Going to the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library was part of Diane Jacques’s daily routine until the pandemic happened.

“I like to read a lot I read mysteries and I have certain authors I like,” Jacques emphasized.

Jacques has ordered books online since the shutdown but says nothing beats being here in person. “I was pretty excited to come in and browse around and see what new books my author said written and just it’s all kind of change around now but I am just excited to be back in here.”

Another book lover, Georgia Polzar agrees, “I had a lot of books that I wanted to get.”

Polzar was ready to add a few books to her collection, “I just love books and I just think this is an unsung hero in our community so I enjoy it yes so I just like browsing the shelves, and yeah so I’m excited.”

Interim CEO Thad Hartman says the library is thrilled to have guests back full time for more than just books.

“For a lot of people that in-person experience is what they’re looking for,” Hartman emphasized.

“We have a number of people who are coming into use our computers because they’re just a number of things that you need that for right now,” Hartman added. “We have people coming in for tax forms who need to fill out their taxes online or maybe get their W-2 online. We’re are also helping people sign up to get vaccinated.”

They also continue offering options for those not quite ready to turn the page on coming inside.

“We have our curbside pick up so anything that you want from the library, you can request them a pull it and you can pick it up at the library in the parking lot, we’ll bring it out to you,” Hartman explained. “We will bring it to your home we do that on the every other week schedule. We have DVDs, music, and audiobooks.”

The Topeka Shawnee County Library will be on from Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

It said visitors will once again be able to enjoy the quiet of the Core First Reding Room, dine in or carry out from the Millenium Cafe and see its new art exhibit.

