A Topeka man was paralyzed almost 30 years ago--and he needs a change

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Augie Gomez was told he was never going to walk again when he was 29-years-old but, as the years have gone by--he’s realized his current mode of transportation needs to change.

He was in a car accident in 1995, and when he woke up--he was told he was never going to be able to walk again and his life was going to change.

“It was terrible because I was really active, softball, and I lifted weights and everything and I was very active,” said Gomez.

But, he is doing his best to continue his normal routine.

“I am doing the same things, lifting weights and my grandson plays baseball so I play a lot with him, I take him to a lot of events,” he said.

Being confined to a wheelchair makes it hard to get inside his truck and he recently realized he needs something more appropriate--

“I would like to get an accessible van, it would make my life easier as I would roll up into the van because right now I have a truck and there is a lot of steps I have to take to get into the truck and when it is raining and snowing I get very wet,” explained Gomez.

Gomez says he struggles to get in and out of his truck--and he isn’t getting any younger.

“My seat comes down in the truck and it takes me about five minutes to get in the truck and five minutes to get out and if I had a van, I could get inside within a matter of seconds and I would be able to park it inside of the garage because right now, I have to leave everything outside,” he said.

He says the upkeep on the truck is beginning to take more out of his pocket and getting in and out is becoming more dangerous.

“The upkeep is pretty expensive they charge me about $100 for every hour to work on them--I have to main motors that work the driver’s seat and the lift in the back of the truck and I do have to keep them going so I can get places,” Gomez said.

Since Augie has a disability--he can only work part-time so he cannot afford this van on his own.

So, he has started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs.

