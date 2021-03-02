Advertisement

A Topeka man was paralyzed almost 30 years ago--and he needs a change

By Reina Flores
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Augie Gomez was told he was never going to walk again when he was 29-years-old but, as the years have gone by--he’s realized his current mode of transportation needs to change.

He was in a car accident in 1995, and when he woke up--he was told he was never going to be able to walk again and his life was going to change.

“It was terrible because I was really active, softball, and I lifted weights and everything and I was very active,” said Gomez.

But, he is doing his best to continue his normal routine.

“I am doing the same things, lifting weights and my grandson plays baseball so I play a lot with him, I take him to a lot of events,” he said.

Being confined to a wheelchair makes it hard to get inside his truck and he recently realized he needs something more appropriate--

“I would like to get an accessible van, it would make my life easier as I would roll up into the van because right now I have a truck and there is a lot of steps I have to take to get into the truck and when it is raining and snowing I get very wet,” explained Gomez.

Gomez says he struggles to get in and out of his truck--and he isn’t getting any younger.

“My seat comes down in the truck and it takes me about five minutes to get in the truck and five minutes to get out and if I had a van, I could get inside within a matter of seconds and I would be able to park it inside of the garage because right now, I have to leave everything outside,” he said.

He says the upkeep on the truck is beginning to take more out of his pocket and getting in and out is becoming more dangerous.

“The upkeep is pretty expensive they charge me about $100 for every hour to work on them--I have to main motors that work the driver’s seat and the lift in the back of the truck and I do have to keep them going so I can get places,” Gomez said.

Since Augie has a disability--he can only work part-time so he cannot afford this van on his own.

So, he has started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

seaman school protest
Groups protest to have Seaman High School’s name changed
A Horton woman was arrest for meth charges on Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in...
Horton woman arrested for drug charges in Jackson Co. after traffic stop
Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered...
3 Kansas police officers injured by shotgun in vacant home
A deadly crash in Pulaski County has lead to a petition.
Two Emporia residents among 3 killed in fiery, head-on crash Friday in Marion County
Topeka Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a body found in a wooded area off SW...
Topeka Police investigating death near Hummer Sports Park

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines...
Homebound in Shawnee County? Here’s how you can get the vaccine.
Experts with the Better Business Bureau say scammers have taken advantage of how the pandemic's...
BBB highlights rise of pandemic-related scams during Consumer Protection Week
Topeka man makes a GoFundMe to buy another van
Topeka man makes a GoFundMe to buy another van
File (Jan. 17, 2021)
Kansas ponders open churches, abortion limits in pandemics