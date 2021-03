WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 101-year-old woman was among those who got their COVID-19 vaccine shot Monday.

Nobie Scott called it a blessing to finally get her vaccine.

“It’s important that everyone takes it. as old as I am, I know I’m old, but I’m blessed, so blessed,” Sccott said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.