YWCA hosts 21 day virtual challenge to end racism

By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The YWCA Northeast Kansas is hosting a ’21-day Racial Equity and Social justice Challenge,’ trying to end racism.

It starts on Monday, March 1st, and ends on March 29th.

The challenge will include three to four activities: reading an article, listening to a podcast, watching a video, or reflecting on your own personal experiences.

YWCA says the activities highlight racial inequalities, LGBTQ, financial disparities, and how social injustice impacts the community.

CEO of YWCA Kathleen Marker says the challenge is to expand people’s perspectives and identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination.

”We know that in our community racism exists and there are a lot of inequities,” Marker said. “It’s the idea that it takes 21 days to develop a new habit and that habit, we want folks to develop is the habit of listening, reading, watching a podcast.”

“So, what we hope it will do, is it will push people into action to say, ‘okay I need to start working on some of the inequities in our systemic racism,” Marker continued.

The YWCA also partnered with the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library to make the program more accessible.

The library will host three discussions each week during the 21-day challenge.

You can register and sign up for the 21-day Racial Equity and Social justice Challenge here.

