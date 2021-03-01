Wichita police make 2 arrests after modified loaded shotgun injures 3 officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Monday, March 1, 2021: Wichita Police have arrested two people in connection to a blast that left three Wichita Police officers injured over the weekend.

James Hathorn, 46, and Tiffany Vulgamore, 43, were arrested Sunday morning at the home where the blast occurred. Detectives were checking on the house when they were seen attempting to enter the home, according to police.

Police said that Hathorn and Vulgamore had been staying in the home.

A loaded sawed-off shotgun was left in a side pouch of a recliner inside the home and was modified without a trigger guard. Police said without the guard, they believe the trigger was stuck on fabric on the chair or an electric cord and activated the gun when officers moved the furniture.

Police said at this time that the shotgun was not left to intentionally fire on officers or intruders into the home.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

Hathorn was previously convicted on felony charges.

Three officers were injured in the incident. One was immediately released from the hospital and the remaining two are expected to be released by the end of the day Monday.

The Wichita Police Department will be giving an update on an incident that left three officers injured over the weekend. All three were hospitalized. One has been treated and released. Two others remain - one with minor injuries and the other in serious but stable condition.

According to booking sheets, two people were arrested at the location where the incident occurred. We expect to learn whether those arrests are connected to the incident.

Update Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021: The Wichita Police Department is investigating who left a modified loaded shotgun inside a vacant home which was triggered to go off when someone entered the home. The blast injured three Wichita officers who were called to check the home Saturday. One officer has been released from the hospital, two others remain - one with minor injuries and the other in serious but stable condition.

WPD says the officers were called to check out the vacant home in the 1400 block of S. St. Francis Saturday around 4 p.m. The homeowner called 911 to report she had discovered damage to the home and thought someone may be inside. The officers got the keys from the homeowner and went through the front door. That’s when police report hearing an explosion that injured the three officers.

Wichita Police/Sedgwick County SWAT team and the WPD EOD teams were on the scene to figure out if someone was in the home. Investigators did not find anyone but did recover the modified, loaded shotgun.

Investigators from WPD, ATF and FBI are involved in the case. If anyone has information about what happened, contact WPD Investigations division at 316-268-4181 or CrimeStoppers at 316-267-2111.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021: Around 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, three Wichita police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of S. St Francis, to check on a residence.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says when officers arrived at the residence, they noticed several windows were broken into. When officers entered the home, some type of shot or explosion was fired.

Ramsay says all three officers were injured and taken to area hospitals. One with serious injuries, but in stable condition. And two with minor injuries.

Of those officers, one has been released from the hospital. The other two will remain while they receive treatment for their injuries.

Police say they do not know exactly what caused the incident, but the bomb squad and swat teams are on the scene investigating.

Immediate homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

Ramsay says it is unknown if someone remains in the home. Officers remain on the scene. We will continue to update this story with new information.

Saturday Feb. 27, 2021: Three Wichita police officers have been injured in incident in the 1400 block of S. St Francis.

The three officers were transported to an area hospital, two with minor injuries and one in serious but stable condition.

There are multiple law enforcement agencies on the scene. Our crews are working to gather information about what happened.

