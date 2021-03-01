Washburn’s Tyler Geiman again named MIAA Player of the Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Coming off the Ichabods’ first-ever triple-double performance and a comeback win over rival Emporia State, the MIAA has named Washburn senior guard Tyler Geiman its Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Geiman averaged 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists in three games last week.

He logged 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on 6-10 shooting in Washburn’s win over Northeastern State, followed by 21 points, six assists and six rebounds against MSSU.

Geiman rounded out the week with a 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists against Emporia State. Eighteen of his points against the Hornets came in the second half as Washburn rallied back from down 14 at the break to pick up a 73-70 Turnpike Tussle win.

The Ichabods will open the postseason in the 2021 MIAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament Wednesda,y hosting Rogers State at 6:00 p.m. in Lee Arena.

Washburn's Tyler Geiman (@tylergeiman) recorded the first triple-double in @IchabodMBB program history tonight.



17 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists.



This no-look bounce to Connor Deffebaugh goes down as my favorite dish of the night 🔥 #GoBods pic.twitter.com/bBKPXbJ2e7 — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) February 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.