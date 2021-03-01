Advertisement

Washburn’s Tyler Geiman again named MIAA Player of the Week

Washburn's Tyler Geiman named MIAA Player of the Week
Washburn's Tyler Geiman named MIAA Player of the Week(Alma Solis, Washburn Athletic Communications Intern | Alma Solis, Washburn Athletic Communications Intern)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Coming off the Ichabods’ first-ever triple-double performance and a comeback win over rival Emporia State, the MIAA has named Washburn senior guard Tyler Geiman its Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Geiman averaged 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists in three games last week.

He logged 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on 6-10 shooting in Washburn’s win over Northeastern State, followed by 21 points, six assists and six rebounds against MSSU.

Geiman rounded out the week with a 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists against Emporia State. Eighteen of his points against the Hornets came in the second half as Washburn rallied back from down 14 at the break to pick up a 73-70 Turnpike Tussle win.

The Ichabods will open the postseason in the 2021 MIAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament Wednesda,y hosting Rogers State at 6:00 p.m. in Lee Arena.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

seaman school protest
Groups protest to have Seaman High School’s name changed
A Horton woman was arrest for meth charges on Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in...
Horton woman arrested for drug charges in Jackson Co. after traffic stop
Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered...
3 Kansas police officers injured by shotgun in vacant home
A deadly crash in Pulaski County has lead to a petition.
Two Emporia residents among 3 killed in fiery, head-on crash Friday in Marion County
Topeka Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a body found in a wooded area off SW...
Topeka Police investigating death near Hummer Sports Park

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier bats during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game...
AP source: Royals, Dozier agree to $25M, 4-year deal
Wrestlers competed for the 6A Boys State Wrestling Championship from the Hartman Arena.
Northeast Kansas shines at boys State Wrestling tournament
Washburn Rural boys wrestling team wins the KSHSAA 6A Boys State title.
Washburn Rural boys win 6A State Wrestling Championship
Kansas head coach Bill Self during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
#17 Kansas shocks undefeated, #2 Baylor 71-58 at home