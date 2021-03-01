Washburn Rural’s Black Student Union marks Black History Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’re honoring the Black Student Union members from Washburn Rural High as our Good Kids this final week of February.

The two main group members in who organized things for Black History Month were Kylie Harsha and Kaziah Scales. Kaziah’s hand is on the rail on the left side of this photo from mentor Erika Green. Kaziah is the BSU member who came up with the idea for a special Spirit Week; they’ve also been able to visit the Brown vs. Board Historic Site in Topeka during this unusual school year. On campus, Kylie Harsha, circled up top, started the idea to create History Month murals to be displayed with their inspirational messages around school. “Dream Like Martin” is one of the lines of the mural.

The Black Student Union members also went to visit Kevin Richardson from the “Exonerated Central Park Five” Netflix series. Kevin spoke at K-State and posed with a few of the BSU members, too. See more pics of the group on our WIBW Good Kids Facebook page. So February was a meaningful month for the Washburn Rural Black Student Union members, and we honor them as our Good Kids to close out Black History Month. We hope the lessons will resonate all year.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.