Two Emporia residents among 3 killed in head-on crash Friday in Marion County

A deadly crash in Pulaski County has lead to a petition.
A deadly crash in Pulaski County has lead to a petition.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBORO, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people -- including two from Emporia -- were killed while two children suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Friday afternoon in Marion County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:10 p.m. on US-56 highway, about two miles east of Hillsboro.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Caravan that was eastbound on US-56 went left of center and hit a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck head-on.

Both occupants of the Ford pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as James L. Potter, 70, and Jody L. Potter, 61, both of Emporia, It was unknown whether either of the truck’s occupants was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge,m Nathan D. Puett, 30, of Salina, also was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Puett was wearing a seat belt.

Two passengers in the Dodge, Aspyn J. Goldsberry, 5, and Jensen D. Tomkinson, 3, both of Salina, were seriously injured and were transported to Wesley Medical Center. Both of the children were in their safety restraints, the patrol said.

