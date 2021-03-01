TPD seeking public assistance locating person of interest in February shooting
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in connection to a February 24 shooting.
On that day, officers responded to the 1300 block of SW Gage on reports of a possible shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
TPD is asking anyone who has seen or has information regarding the whereabouts of 19-year-old Tabor Brown of Topeka is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee County Crimestoppers at 785-234-0007.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.