TPD seeking public assistance locating person of interest in February shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in connection to a February 24 shooting.

On that day, officers responded to the 1300 block of SW Gage on reports of a possible shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

TPD is asking anyone who has seen or has information regarding the whereabouts of 19-year-old Tabor Brown of Topeka is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee County Crimestoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.