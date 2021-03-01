Advertisement

Topeka Police investigating death near Hummer Sports Park

Topeka Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a body found in a wooded area off SW...
Topeka Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a body found in a wooded area off SW Kanza Drive.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police were on the scene near Monday afternoon near Hummer Sports Park, where a person was found deceased.

TPD says a person walking their dog found the body in a wooded area near walking trails off SW Kanza Drive.

No further details were known regarding the person, or circumstances surrounding their death, including whether any foul play might be involved. The coroner had arrived at the scene just after 1 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Horton woman was arrest for meth charges on Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in...
Horton woman arrested for drug charges in Jackson Co. after traffic stop
Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered...
3 Kansas police officers injured by shotgun in vacant home
seaman school protest
Groups protest to have Seaman High School’s name changed
52-year-old, Everett Scott Barton, of Topeka was arrested on meth charges Saturday afternoon.
Topeka man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
Wrestlers competed for the 6A Boys State Wrestling Championship from the Hartman Arena.
Northeast Kansas shines at boys State Wrestling tournament

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier bats during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game...
AP source: Royals, Dozier agree to $25M, 4-year deal
Shawnee Co. Appraiser Steve Bauman presents to commissioners on Monday, March 1, 2021.
Shawnee County property valuations being mailed out
13 NEWS This Morning Braggin' Wall 3-1-21
13 News This Morning Braggin' Wall 3-1-21
David Holst, 56, of Goff, KS, pleaded "no contest" to various child sex charges in Nemaha Co....
Man enters into plea agreement in child sex case in Nemaha County