Topeka Police investigating death near Hummer Sports Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police were on the scene near Monday afternoon near Hummer Sports Park, where a person was found deceased.

TPD says a person walking their dog found the body in a wooded area near walking trails off SW Kanza Drive.

No further details were known regarding the person, or circumstances surrounding their death, including whether any foul play might be involved. The coroner had arrived at the scene just after 1 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.