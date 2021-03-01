Topeka orchestra director wins Outstanding Orchestra Educator Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka orchestra teacher got quite the surprise when he showed up to work Monday morning.

Dan McCready is an orchestra director at Topeka High, Robinson Middle School and several elementary schools in Topeka. On Monday, he was presented with the Outstanding Orchestra Educator Award from the Kansas Music Education Association.

The Association’s current and incumbent president surprised McCready with the award and a presentation at Robinson Monday morning.

McCready says he was “absolutely blown away” that his colleagues nominated him for the award. “I’m thoroughly humbled by this,” he added.

